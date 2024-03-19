Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Austin surgeon speaks on risks, prevention
AUSTIN, Texas - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the CDC, it is the fourth most common cancer in men and women. And, it is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.
Dr. Thiru Lakshman, a colorectal surgeon with St. David's, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to talk about risks and prevention.
You can view the full interview with Dr. Lakshman above.