Crash on I-35 in Buda sends 2 to the hospital: ATCEMS

Two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-35 in Buda, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash at 13100 S. I-35 northbound at around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, with two patients reported to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Travis County ESD 11 crews assisted to extricate the two patients.

The extricated patients were both declared trauma alerts by ATCEMS, one with critical injuries and one with potentially serious injuries.

The two patients were taken to St. David's South, one with critical injuries and one with potentially serious injuries.