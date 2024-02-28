Expand / Collapse search

Person rescued from greenbelt trail in south Austin: ATCEMS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County medics rescued a person who suffered lower extremity injuries on a greenbelt trail in south Austin.

According to ATCEMS, medics responded to an adult patient with a lower extremity injury on a greenbelt trail near the 400 block of Wye Oak Street near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park in south Austin.

After making contact with the patient, medics determined the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Person treated for hypothermia after rescue

ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to a call in the middle of the Colorado River near Longhorn Dam where someone was "yelling for help" from an "island".

MORE STORIES

Medics utilized a big wheel extrication device to remove the patient from the greenbelt.

The patient was successfully removed from the greenbelt, and medics transported them to St. David's South with non-life-threatening lower extremity injuries.