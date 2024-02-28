Person rescued from greenbelt trail in south Austin: ATCEMS

Austin-Travis County medics rescued a person who suffered lower extremity injuries on a greenbelt trail in south Austin.

According to ATCEMS, medics responded to an adult patient with a lower extremity injury on a greenbelt trail near the 400 block of Wye Oak Street near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park in south Austin.

After making contact with the patient, medics determined the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Medics utilized a big wheel extrication device to remove the patient from the greenbelt.

The patient was successfully removed from the greenbelt, and medics transported them to St. David's South with non-life-threatening lower extremity injuries.