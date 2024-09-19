East Austin apartment building fire possibly caused by cut electrical wire: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - A reported fire at an East Austin apartment building was possibly caused by a cut electrical wire, says the Austin Fire Department.
AFD responded to the scene in the 2800 block of E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Fire crews reported the building was under construction and there was smoke on the 2nd floor.
Reportedly, construction workers at the building had cut through electrical wire.
Firefighters at the scene had to pull sheet rock in order to search for any possible extension of the fire.
The fire was put out by 11 a.m. and crews found the source of the charring, says AFD.