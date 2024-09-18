More housing for the homeless is coming to East Austin

The brief More tiny homes are coming to the Esperanza Community in East Austin. The Esperanza Community provides shelter for Austin's homeless population.



More housing is coming to east Austin for homeless people looking to get off the streets. One-hundred more tiny homes are coming to the Esperanza community.

"You don't know if you're going to live or die," said Esperanza community resident, Michael Nieves.

That's how 55-year-old Michael Nieves described living under an overpass near Anderson and Cameron Road for months.

"I was panhandling and making some money to buy necessities: cereal, bread, milk, and a couple of things so that I could eat," said Nieves.

He came to Austin from Florida after losing his mother and says he ended up on the street after his father kicked him out. But then he found the Esperanza Community and his life changed.

"I came over here with a lady friend from Tampa, and she said, this is a better place for you than being out there underneath the overpass because it's dangerous. You can get run over, you can get hurt and get stabbed and people can hurt you," Nieves said.

Now, more people like Nieves are able to get the same opportunity. It comes as the emergency shelter complex is currently at capacity.

Max Moscoe, with the Other Ones Foundation, says the site has grown since its inception in 2019. It started out as a state-sanctioned encampment on TxDOT property, made up of people living in tents and makeshift structures.

"We got out here, we realized that there was a need to totally overhaul the site and the services that were associated with this place," said Moscoe.

Now, Moscoe says phase two of the project will add 100 homes to the existing 100 homes already on site.

In past years, the nonprofit has received $3 million in funding from the city.

Moscoe says they also have a number of funding partners.

"There are not there's not enough shelter beds, there's not enough deeply affordable housing and there's not enough housing vouchers to account for that number of people," said Moscoe.

The tiny homes will include a climate-controlled room with a bed, electrical outlets, and a locking door. Communal restrooms and food are also available in the complex.

But Moscoe says they are building as fast as they can to accommodate the need.

As for Nieves, after spending three years at the Esperanza Community, he’s found an apartment in east Austin, and a job. He even says he’s looking to go back to school.

But he couldn't have done it without the help of the Esperanza Community.

"For everybody out there that's living off site. Don't be afraid to come to Esperanza Community. Come see the shelter and get help," said Nieves.

The tiny homes are expected to be built in March 2025.