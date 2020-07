The City of Kyle says that the Kyle Fire Department has contained a leak from a tanker behind the Food Box on FM 1626.

Officials say that nearby stores and construction sites have been evacuated as a precaution.

The leak, officials say, should not impact FM 1626 or Dorman traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.