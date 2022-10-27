Texas Nurses Association spokesperson speaks on shooting at Dallas hospital that left 2 employees dead

Last weekend, a man open fired in a Dallas hospital killing two nurses.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice granted 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery on Oct. 22.

Hernandez was on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing ankle monitor. However, the Methodist Hospital in Dallas chief says no one notified the hospital that Hernandez was going to be there.

Jack Frazee with the Texas Nurses Association spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas about how this incident could have been prevented. The full interview can be viewed above.

Nester Oswaldo Hernandez mugshot from June 18, 2022 (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

"Our hearts are broken," said Dr. Serena Bumpus, RN, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association. "These are our colleagues and friends. The entire TNA family grieves this loss, and we extend our condolences to the families and coworkers of the victims."

"This is unacceptable," said Bumpus. "No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers."

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting at this time.