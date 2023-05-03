Daniel Perry: New trial motion rejected by Travis County judge

A Travis County judge has rejected Daniel Perry's request for a new trial.

His counsel filed the request on April 11, alleging in court documents that key evidence was kept from jurors.

Four days earlier, a Travis County jury found Perry guilty of murder in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protestor Garrett Foster, and not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening to drive his vehicle towards another person.

Perry's sentencing hearing has been set for Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m. He faces five to 99 years in prison.

However, his sentencing may not matter as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a pardon for the former Army sergeant in a statement posted to social media less than 24 hours after the verdict was handed down.

In Texas, the Governor can only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles, but state law does allow Abbott to request the board determine if Perry should be granted a pardon.

The Board later sent FOX 7 Austin a statement about the possibility of a pardon:

"Chairman Gutierrez, the Presiding Officer of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has received a request from Governor Abbott asking for an expedited investigation, along with a recommendation as to a pardon for U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry. The board will be commencing that investigation immediately. Upon completion, the board will report to the governor on the investigation and make recommendations to the governor. The Board has no further comment."

Travis County DA José Garza has also written to the Board to request an appointment ‘to present evidence considered by the jury’ in the trial. He also wants the Board to hear from the victim's family.