Deep Eddy Pool to reopen after maintenance repairs

Deep Eddy Pool, a popular Austin swimming spot, will reopen just in time for Spring Break following maintenance repairs.

Deep Eddy's lap pool will be open for normal operating hours on Monday, March 11.

The shallow side will open for recreational swimming on Tuesday, March 12.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

Deep Eddy has been closed since January 8 for maintenance improvements, including replacing a damaged bulkhead and upgrading deck lighting. The project was made possible in part by funding from the Austin Parks Foundation.

The work had been scheduled in the winter to help minimize impacts on public use, said the city of Austin in December.