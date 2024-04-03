VIDEO: Deer smashes through bank window in Lockhart

Surveillance video showed the moment a deer came crashing through the window at First Lockhart National Bank last month.

"I got a call from one of the drive-in tellers, just adjacent to us here, that there was a deer in the Community room, and I thought, that's a little crazy," said First Lockhart National Bank Chief Operating Officer Randy Till.

Till said he called first responders and headed to the bank.

"I got out here and sure enough, it was a deer just running all over in here trying to get back out," Till said.

He said animal control and Lockhart police arrived minutes later.

"They determined the best thing to do would be to get it back out of the building, let it run on back to where it came from," Till said. "So, they sort of barricaded it up, the door right here, so they can get it out, and were able to get it out the door and it finally heads on up Church Street, to I guess where it came from."

Till said officers blocked off the streets to allow the deer to run to the wooded area.

He believes the animal crashed into the bank because it was startled.

"It was unusual because there was a deer that had gotten hit in the road just about a block up and actually was killed," Till said. "I think these two deer were probably running together and when that happened it must have really startled it."

The deer did suffer minor injuries from shattering multiple windows in the bank.

"It came in through this window, and it just runs all the way through here and finally gets in the community room, and when it gets in the community room, I guess it thinks it is going to jump up and get through that window, and actually broke the glass but was not able to escape," Till said. "The deer was injured but not that bad, mainly a bloody nose and some few little cuts from going through the glass."