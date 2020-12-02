Del Rio man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

A Del Rio man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography on his cell phone.

34-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. According to the US Attorney's office, he pled guilty to the charge in February 2019.

The US Attorney's office says that Rodriguez admitted that from April 2017 through December 2018, he used his cell phone to produce child pornography of the abuse and exploitation of a 12-year-old girl

Court records reflect that officers with the Del Rio Police Department arrested Rodriguez on January 7, 2018, after they discovered an image depicting child pornography on the defendant’s cell phone. DRPD officers forwarded the information to the FBI for further investigation into the transmission and storage of potential child pornography. Special agents from the FBI’s San Antonio Division then obtained search warrants for the defendant’s cell phone and email account.

Forensic evaluations of the seized phone and email account revealed the presence of approximately five images and three videos of child pornography produced using that phone and stored on the defendant’s email account from April 2017 through December 2018, says the US Attorney's office.

Rodriguez has been in federal custody since his arrest.

