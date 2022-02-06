Del Valle ISD asking students, staff to bring water due to boil water notice

Del Valle ISD is asking all students and staff to bring their own safe bottled water on Monday, Feb. 7 due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.

The district says that all schools will also have a supply of bottled water available.

Not all Del Valle ISD schools use Austin Water, with the district saying Gilbert Elementary, Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary, and Dailey Middle School will operate normally. If there is a change, these schools will use the following procedures as well.

The district has also implemented the following operations due to the notice:

Precautions

Each campus has bottled water available for students and staff. All water fountains will remain closed until the water boil advisory is lifted. Restrooms are operational and safe to use and water is safe for washing hands.

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are also available at all campuses for student and staff use.

School meal safety

All school meals will be prepared in accordance with the boil water order and guidance from the USDA and CDC with an alternate menu that does not require water for preparation.

Paper and plastic products will be used for meals.

Dishwashers in all district kitchens reach above the recommended temperature by Austin Water Company for safe use (see information below).

The district says it is receiving regular updates from Austin Water and will communicate any changes to this plan, as necessary.

Citywide boil water notice in effect in Austin

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Austin Water addresses precautionary Citywide Boil Water Notice

The Director of Austin Water says a treatment process upset is the cause behind the boil water notice. Bottled Water distribution locations will start tonight. The notice is expected to last two days.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address : 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724

Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7

