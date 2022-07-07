Del Valle ISD to host job fair for teachers on July 13
DEL VALLE, Texas - Del Valle ISD will be hosting a job fair next week for teachers and staff positions next week.
The fair will be held on Wednesday, July 13 from 1-7 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center on Ross Road.
The district says it has openings for math, science, special education, health sciences and more. The first 10 teachers to sign a contract at the job fair will receive a $100 gift card.
Teachers in Del Valle can earn $55,000 as their starting salary with additional stipends for bilingual, special education, math and science teachers. The district also provides benefits including district-paid employee healthcare premiums, HSA and FSA contributions, below market cost employee childcare, and world-class facilities, says Del Valle ISD.
The district says it is also offering two $300 incentives:
- "Come Home" incentive for DVISD alumni hired as teachers
- Referral incentive for any current DVISD staff who recruits a teacher hired at the district
Teachers and staff interested in joining the Del Valle family can pre-register for the fair and find career information here.