Dell Children’s patients pick out costumes donated by Spirit Halloween

Halloween came early for the kids at Dell Children’s Medical Center as they had a chance to pick from a bunch of costumes and have some fun.

A bunch of kids browsed the costumes and necessities donated by Spirit Halloween. The costumes ranged from cute to a little bit more spooky.

Little Jayvon Johnson told FOX 7 Austin there were too many options. He at first chose the Marshmallow Man, but then changed it for a scary clown costume. His mom says his favorite thing is a good horror movie.

This early Halloween party is an annual event at Dell Children’s thanks to Spirit Halloween. It has been going on for 17 years and employees with the children’s hospital say the smiles they see never get old.

"It is really stressful to have a child in the hospital and to be a child in a hospital, but to be able to create a space where they can come, be a kid, do what kids are doing this time of year, picking their Halloween costume, doing a Halloween craft, and just to see the support of the community means so much to them," said Robyn Moyer with Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Parents at the party agree that this is a great opportunity to get their kids out to have some fun.

"When he found out he had to come down here, his eyes lit up like a Christmas tree," said Shernice Hall, Jayvon’s mom.

Hall says her son Jayvon has been sick for over a week, and she was happy to see him excited.

"He wants to be really scary so giving him whatever he wants, he deserves some happiness being so sick for so long," she said.

On top of the donated costumes, Spirit Halloween has coupons where 10 percent of those sales go back to Dell Children’s.