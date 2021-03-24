Dell Diamond to host Texas Rangers Alternative Training Site

Dell Diamond, the home of the Round Rock Express, has announced it will host the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site prior to the start of the Triple-A baseball season.

A group of 20 to 28 players not added to the Rangers' Opening Day roster will report to Round Rock to continue preparation for the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season.

Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson says in a news release, "Many of the players that will report to Dell Diamond in April will likely be members of the Express at some point in 2021, so for them to be able to familiarize themselves with this great ballpark and the city of Round Rock will be a huge benefit as we head into the summer."

The Alternate Training Site was created during the canceled 2020 MiLB season and it is designed to provide a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary.

The group of players attending the Alternate Training Site is expected to be determined and announced prior to Rangers Opening Day on Thursday, April 1. Those players will report to Round Rock in early April with workouts at Dell Diamond expected to begin the week of Sunday, April 4.

The Round Rock Express open the 2021 Triple-A West League season on Thursday, May 6 at home against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Dell Diamond will also continue to serve as Williamson County’s largest COVID-19 vaccination hub while concurrently hosting the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site. Approximately 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered per day in Dell Diamond’s east parking lot.