'Work prank,' recent rains inspire dog adoption special at WCRAS
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A ‘quirky work prank’ and recent rains have inspired a dog adoption special at the Williamson County Regional Animal Center.
While supplies last, WCRAS is offering an umbrella with every dog adoption, which is also discounted to $10 this week.
WCRAS says this campaign started after a work prank left them with an abundance of umbrellas, and they figured with more rain expected this week, this would put them to good use.
WCRAS is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day. To streamline the adoption process, the shelter recommends making an appointment by emailing their adoption staff.