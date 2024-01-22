Expand / Collapse search

'Work prank,' recent rains inspire dog adoption special at WCRAS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Pets and Animals
WCRAS offers umbrellas, adoptions

A quirky 'work prank' as well as recent rains have inspired an adoption special at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A ‘quirky work prank’ and recent rains have inspired a dog adoption special at the Williamson County Regional Animal Center.

While supplies last, WCRAS is offering an umbrella with every dog adoption, which is also discounted to $10 this week.

WCRAS says this campaign started after a work prank left them with an abundance of umbrellas, and they figured with more rain expected this week, this would put them to good use.

Adopt Apple & Pecan at WCRAS

If you're looking for a furry friend to add to your home, WCRAS has some sweetie pies for you to meet: Apple and Pecan!

WCRAS is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day. To streamline the adoption process, the shelter recommends making an appointment by emailing their adoption staff.