Dog, TV stolen in home burglary in Temple

A dog is safely home and a juvenile is in custody after a home burglary in Temple earlier this week.

Temple police say around 2:12 p.m. July 11, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1100 block of S. 25th Street and spoke with the victim.

The victim reported two suspects wearing dark clothing and face coverings pointed a gun in their face and forced their way inside. The suspects then took a TV and their pitbull dog named Cash.

The duo fled in a white truck, possibly a crew cab with black roll bars in the bed, that was parked in the alleyway. The truck was last seen driving north through the alley between 23rd and 25th streets.

Officers patrolling the area later found a juvenile male matching the description of one of the suspects. The juvenile, who had an active warrant with the Bell County Sheriff's Department, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

The TV was recovered about half a block away from the home, and the dog was later safely located and reunited with his owner.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.