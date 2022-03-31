Dogs get second chance thanks to Austin Pets Alive!, Dog is My CoPilot

article

Austin Pets Alive! and Dog is My CoPilot, supported by Cuddly.com, have helped nearly 50 dogs get a second chance at life.

The dogs were from nine other Texas-based shelters, not from the Austin area. They were previously scheduled to be euthanized at their other shelters, but they were taken to Austin Pets Alive! for health certifications and the chance to go to loving homes.

The dogs, plus two kittens, boarded a flight early this morning and will arrive at shelters in Idaho, Colorado, and Washington state.

