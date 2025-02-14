4 people dead in one week, both cases ruled domestic violence

The Brief Four deaths happened in Central Texas, and all within one week. Both cases, one in Southwest Austin and one in Elgin, have been ruled a result of domestic violence. The Texas Council on Family Violence says DV presents itself in several different forms and slowly progresses over time.



Four deaths happened in Central Texas, and all occurred within one week.

Investigators ruled both homicide cases as the result of domestic violence.

What they're saying:

Tabetha Harrison is the Coordinated Community Response Manager for the Texas Council on Family Violence.

"If we can't talk about it will continue to drown in it, and for many, many years, domestic violence was viewed as a problem," said Harrison. "It was seen as a women's issue. It is an everyone issue."

It presents itself in several different forms and slowly progresses over time.

"One of the things that the research tells us about lethality is that violence will increase over time," said Harrison. "If it escalates, continues to escalate quickly, we're looking at a possibility of a fatality on our hands."

In both of the situations that happened recently, they involved a man and a woman and ended in murder-suicides.

"Just asking the question, 'Are you okay?' It is incredibly effective and incredibly important, especially because so many survivors of family violence, people who are experiencing this, are isolated as a form of coercive control," said Harrison.

Every violent relationship is different, but there are patterns in abusive behaviors.

"Somebody that controls their partner's finances, who they can and can't see, who isolates them or who uses other types of abuse to cause the person to think that they have to stay with them," said Harrison.

Harrison said offenders will often try to isolate the victim from their friends and family members. They will withhold resources like money, car keys, or a passport. Abusers will make the person feel like they have no way out.

"Seeking help for a survivor of domestic violence many times looks like their entire world being turned upside down," said Harrison.

The backstory:

On Feb. 11, around 6:30 a.m., Elgin police officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 200 block of E. 11th Street, off Main Street.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of the two residents inside.

The residents have been identified as 82-year-old Charles L. Cunningham and 73-year-old Sirley M. Cunningham.

EPD says that the investigation suggests this was a murder-suicide and a "tragic case of domestic violence." Police also added that there have been no previous calls to their residence.

The next day, Feb. 12, Austin police were called to the scene of an apartment fire in Southwest Austin where Austin firefighters found two bodies after extinguishing the flames.

APD has identified the two as 35-year-old Daniel Sanchez and 33-year-old Micaela "Kayla" Sanchez.

The investigation revealed that Daniel had shot and killed Kayla, started the fire and then shot and killed himself, says APD.

It also appears that Daniel set fire to a garage they owned within the complex as well.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, help is always available. Here are some resources available:

988, the suicide and crisis lifeline number

800-799-7233, the National Domestic Violence Hotline

You can also contact SAFE Austin 24/7 by calling 512-267-SAFE (7233) or texting 737-888-7233.