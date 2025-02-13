Man kills woman, sets fire to garage, apartment, then kills himself: APD

The Brief New details have been released about a SW Austin apartment fire on Wednesday. Two people were found dead inside the apartment when AFD managed to extinguish the flames. APD now says the man shot and killed the woman, then set the fires and killed himself.



Austin police have released more details about an apartment fire where two people were found dead in Southwest Austin on Wednesday.

What we know:

Austin police have identified the two found dead in an apartment at the Pearl Lantana complex on Wednesday as 35-year-old Daniel Sanchez and 33-year-old Micaela "Kayla" Sanchez.

The investigation revealed that Daniel had shot and killed Kayla, started the fire and then shot and killed himself, says APD.

It also appears that Daniel set fire to a garage they owned within the complex as well.

APD says this appears to be an isolated incident with no continued threat to the public.

This is being investigated as Austin's 6th homicide of 2025.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting. We also do not know if APD or law enforcement had a history with the two or the address.

The backstory:

The Austin Fire Department responded to the apartment fire around 5:18 a.m. Feb. 12 on the third floor of the three-story complex in the 6400 block of Rialto Boulevard.

A caller reported seeing white smoke coming from within one of the apartments.

One person was removed from the apartment by fire crews and taken to a local hospital.

After the fire was extinguished in a garage and the apartment, two people were found dead. Both had signs of trauma.

"When firefighters went inside to combat the fire, they discovered two subjects inside the apartment with obvious signs of trauma to the body," Ofc. Jeremy Fisher with APD said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.