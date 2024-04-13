Don't Mess With Our Kids protests held at state Capitol

The non-profit organization Don't Mess With Our Kids held protests at state capitols across the country to shed light on religion and protecting children. The national Call to the Capitols movement brought hundreds to the Texas Capitol.

The large congregation gathered at the Capitol wearing pink and blue to represent the non-profit organization and let their voices be heard when it comes to the future of the youth.

"We are uniting as one front saying, no more, no more," said Kintsukuroi Ministries International member Brittany Francis.

Flags fly high in front of the state capitol with the slogan, "don’t mess with our kids," a message the non-profit organization is spreading across the country with Call to the Capitols.

"At every single capitol across the United States, what you are seeing is what is happening, so we have come together, and we have said no more, you are no longer going to mess with our children," Francis said.

The non-profit organization, composed of Christians, says it aims at protecting children from teachings outside the Bible.

"We love all people, but we will no longer stand up and allow you to take our children from us and teach our children other things, other than God's word," Francis said.

Dozens of speakers took the podium to pray and address religious changes they believe should be made in society, politics and schools.

Last year, Senate Bill 763 passed, allowing public schools to hire or accept volunteer chaplains in Texas.

Several faith groups and organizations were against the passing of the bill.

"Now, the supreme court didn't say kids can't pray in school. They said that public schools can't compel or coerce young people to pray in schools. And I think that's the principle we really need to keep in mind here, is that young people should have the right to engage in religious activity if they choose to," said Robert Boston with Americans United for Separation of Church and State. "When you bring chaplains in, or when public schools sponsor religious activity in other ways, I think that creates an element of coercion, an element of control, an element of even force that isn't really appropriate in public education."

There were nearly 1,500 people in attendance wearing pink and blue in support of the gender they were born.

"Peacefully and lovingly, we want to be here and pray for the love of god to spread through our people and through our generations," said protester Luke Trice.