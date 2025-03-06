Downtown Taylor sees an increase in vacancies despite county growth

The Brief Williamson County is rapidly growing, especially since Samsung announced a new site in Taylor Although the county is growing, businesses in downtown Taylor are struggling to stay open



Leaders in Williamson County have long boasted about the area's rapid growth, especially since Samsung announced it would build a giant manufacturing site in Taylor.

While that growth is still on its way, businesses in downtown Taylor have struggled to stay open.

Local perspective:

Owner of the Curio Mrvosa, Alyse Mervosh, just celebrated three and a half years in business and one year in a new location in downtown Taylor.

She’s grateful for the support because many of her neighbors no longer exist.

"It doesn’t make owning a business easier when there’s a lot of empty buildings that could be filled with other great businesses," said Mervosh.

Realtor Julie Downs recently brought this concern to the city council.

"We've gone from having approximately 2,500 square footage available to lease to over 25,000," said Downs, with Tierra Grande Realty. "That is substantial, guys."

The city said it welcomed 30 new businesses downtown in 2024, but lost 22.

"The 22 closing is a real heartbreaker," said Ruby Fisher, Taylor's Interim Main Street Manager. "We want to try to keep every business in town that we can."

Fisher said Samsung’s presence is driving up the value of real estate downtown.

"I have heard some people say that their property taxes have increased from double to triple as much as they were last year," said Fisher.

Despite all the talk about population growth, Fisher said the city has yet to see the long-term residents Samsung will bring, so businesses are struggling to make up for the higher costs.

"We are in the influx right now where it’s being built, but the workers haven’t come yet, where the plans are made, and the ground is broken, but people aren’t coming here for their 9–5 jobs yet," said Fisher.

Until then, store owners like Mervosh are urging people to shop locally.

"When you shop local, you leave most of your money in your community," said Mervosh. "It comes right back to you in one form or another. It’s a way to make your community vibrant and interesting and a fun place to live."

Wildflower Corks and Brews will open a new wine and charcuterie restaurant near E Second Street and Main Street on Saturday, March 8.