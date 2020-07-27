DPS pursuit ends in SWAT situation on South First Street Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas - A DPS pursuit of a vehicle ends in a SWAT situation on the South First Street Bridge.
A DPS spokesperson says the bridge and roads in the area are closed off after the vehicle stopped on the bridge after a pursuit.
There were initial reports of a possible bomb threat but the spokesperson says there's no indication there is one.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.