DPS pursuit ends in SWAT situation on South First Street Bridge

A DPS pursuit of a vehicle ends in a SWAT situation on the South First Street Bridge.

A DPS spokesperson says the bridge and roads in the area are closed off after the vehicle stopped on the bridge after a pursuit.

There were initial reports of a possible bomb threat but the spokesperson says there's no indication there is one.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

