Dreamland in Dripping Springs hosting music & arts festival DreamFest

Dreamland in Dripping Springs will be hosting the inaugural DreamFest music and arts festival on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Musicians scheduled to perform include Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland, Del Castillo, Sir Woman, Gina Chavez, Beat Root Revival, Pay Byrne, Braydon Zink, Wyatt Weaver Band, and Calder Allen.

In addition to the musical performances, there will also be an artisan market during the event. The art market will offer a curated selection from dozens of artists of various mediums showcasing their work and offering it for sale.

Art lovers will also appreciate Dreamland’s impressive outdoor art & sculpture garden featuring works from artists from all over the globe. Walking around the grounds, visitors will get an incredible art experience with large-scale sculptures, detailed mosaics, and a mural park with hand-painted re-purposed rainwater storage tanks.

Festival attendees can also experience all the other fun that Dreamland has to offer including a beer garden, world-class miniature golf courses, disc golf, and pickleball courts.

General admission for the event is $50 and VIP tickets are $250. Children 5 and under get in for free.

You can purchase tickets and get more information about the event on Dreamland's website.