Drive-thru voter registration held in Downtown Austin

A drive-thru voter registration was held in Downtown Austin ahead of the October 5th deadline. Cars lined the front of the Paramount theater to register for the November election.

The League of Women Voters of Austin teamed up with the Paramount Theater downtown to get those last-minute voters registered.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“[We] decided that rather than having people come into the tax office that we would just greet them at their cars, and that worked out really, really well,” said Valerie DeBill, Incoming Chair for the League of Women Voters in Austin.

Advertisement

DeBill says she's seen multiple people register to vote for this election through the drive-thru. “The importance of voting, I don't know if I can overstate this, everything from your city council to your school board to the president has some impact on your daily life whether you realize it or not,” she said.

RELATED: Williamson County sees record number of requests for mail-in ballots

RELATED: Group suing Gov. Abbott over decision to close ballot drop off sites

The process was simple. All people had to do was pull up into the drive-thru area and fill out a form.

“I drove here, it took like maybe a couple minutes. I filled out a piece of paper and then I was done,” said Steven Lueb. “I figured, it's like both options are not good and it doesn't make me excited to vote, but I want to be doing my part and everything I can.”

RELATED: Travis County closes two ballot drop-off locations

With only a few days to go before voting registration in Texas is closed, this group says their goal is to get as many people as they can to register.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues order limiting mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one

“I see it as part of our civic duty. The more people are engaged, the more people care about what happens in their communities and their states and the country, I think the better the world will be,” said Stefanie Crock, Director of Event Services for Paramount and State Theater.

To see if you're registered in Travis County, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION COVERAGE