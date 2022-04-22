Expand / Collapse search

Earth Day: Healthy, easy recipes to help celebrate the planet

By
Published 
Recipes
FOX 7 Austin
article

AUSTIN, Texas - April 22 is a day to celebrate our planet and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some easy and healthy recipes inspired by Earth Day.

Besides making Tierra's recipes you can also help out the environment by heading out to Lamar Union Plaza at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd and participating in a secondhand clothing and item drive. The drive benefits the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore program. 

You're invited to bring your new or gently used clothing, shoes, electronics, home decor, and more to Lamar Union where ReStore will be collecting donations to safely recycle and reuse. Your donation not only eliminates goods from entering a landfill or going to waste, but directly helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes.

The first 100 donors will receive a beautiful, reusable canvas tote bag, and all participants will unlock special offers and deals from the family of local businesses at Lamar Union Plaza.

The drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

PICNIC PINWHEELS

Picnic pinwheels recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

In honor of Earth Day, Tierra has a healthy, easy recipe you can make to celebrate our planet.

Ingredients

Spinach tortillas
Cream cheese 
Ranch seasoning packet 
Shredded cheese 
Honey ham
Green onion 
Cucumber  

EARTH DAY ARUGULA SALAD

Earth Day arugula salad recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

It's Earth Day and Tierra has a salad recipe, complete with a lemon tahini dressing, that's healthy and easy and perfect to help celebrate our planet.

Salad
Ingredients

Arugula
Beets
Potatoes 
Cucumber 
Dill
Walnuts
Goat cheese

Lemon tahini dressing
Ingredients

Tahini
Olive oil
Lemon juice 
Honey 
Garlic powder  

CHOCOLATE AVOCADO PUDDING

Ingredients
Avocado
Cocoa 
Maple syrup
Milk 
Vanilla extract 
 