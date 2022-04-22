Earth Day: Healthy, easy recipes to help celebrate the planet

article

April 22 is a day to celebrate our planet and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some easy and healthy recipes inspired by Earth Day.

Besides making Tierra's recipes you can also help out the environment by heading out to Lamar Union Plaza at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd and participating in a secondhand clothing and item drive. The drive benefits the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore program.

You're invited to bring your new or gently used clothing, shoes, electronics, home decor, and more to Lamar Union where ReStore will be collecting donations to safely recycle and reuse. Your donation not only eliminates goods from entering a landfill or going to waste, but directly helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes.

The first 100 donors will receive a beautiful, reusable canvas tote bag, and all participants will unlock special offers and deals from the family of local businesses at Lamar Union Plaza.

The drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

PICNIC PINWHEELS

Ingredients

Spinach tortillas

Cream cheese

Ranch seasoning packet

Shredded cheese

Honey ham

Green onion

Cucumber

EARTH DAY ARUGULA SALAD

Salad

Ingredients

Arugula

Beets

Potatoes

Cucumber

Dill

Walnuts

Goat cheese

Lemon tahini dressing

Ingredients



Tahini

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Honey

Garlic powder

CHOCOLATE AVOCADO PUDDING

