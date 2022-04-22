Earth Day: Healthy, easy recipes to help celebrate the planet
AUSTIN, Texas - April 22 is a day to celebrate our planet and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some easy and healthy recipes inspired by Earth Day.
Besides making Tierra's recipes you can also help out the environment by heading out to Lamar Union Plaza at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd and participating in a secondhand clothing and item drive. The drive benefits the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore program.
You're invited to bring your new or gently used clothing, shoes, electronics, home decor, and more to Lamar Union where ReStore will be collecting donations to safely recycle and reuse. Your donation not only eliminates goods from entering a landfill or going to waste, but directly helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes.
The first 100 donors will receive a beautiful, reusable canvas tote bag, and all participants will unlock special offers and deals from the family of local businesses at Lamar Union Plaza.
The drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
PICNIC PINWHEELS
Ingredients
Spinach tortillas
Cream cheese
Ranch seasoning packet
Shredded cheese
Honey ham
Green onion
Cucumber
EARTH DAY ARUGULA SALAD
Salad
Ingredients
Arugula
Beets
Potatoes
Cucumber
Dill
Walnuts
Goat cheese
Lemon tahini dressing
Ingredients
Tahini
Olive oil
Lemon juice
Honey
Garlic powder
CHOCOLATE AVOCADO PUDDING
Ingredients
Avocado
Cocoa
Maple syrup
Milk
Vanilla extract