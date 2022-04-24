East Austin man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting, killing wife, stepson

An East Austin man has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and teenage stepson at their home Friday night.

42-year-old David Ontiveros Jr. was arrested April 22 following the shooting on Garden View Drive in a neighborhood off FM 969 between US 183 and Johnny Morris Road. According to court documents, Ontiveros himself had called police, saying he had shot his wife, 39-year-old Christina Limon and her son, 14-year-old Rudy Limon-Lirra.

Security video showed the victims arriving home with groceries around 3:30 p.m. The home's security system then recorded audio of Limon asking Ontiveros why he was sitting in the dark, then only seconds later, gunshots followed by screams from both Limon and her son, says court paperwork.

Security video then showed Ontiveros exiting the home a couple of minutes later and "calmly" making a phone call. He then "calmly" walked to his car parked in front of the home and leaves, says court paperwork.

Ontiveros then returned and can be heard on hold with 911 just before 4 p.m., claiming that his stepson had come at him with a knife and that the gun he was holding in his hand went off and both his wife and stepson were dead, according to court paperwork. He refused to go back into the house and did not provide any other information other than he "blacked out." Ontiveros' twin brother also arrived at the home around the same time as the 911 call.

When officers arrived a few minutes later to the home, they found Ontiveros in the driveway with his brother and detained them both. Upon entry in the home, officers found both Limon and her son just inside the doorway on the floor, both with multiple gunshot wounds, says court paperwork.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Limon was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she died half an hour later from her injuries.

Officers found a firearm in the front bedroom and a spent shell casing outside the door, but did not find any knives or evidence of knives near either Limon or her stepson.

After being questioned, Ontiveros was taken to the Travis County jail where he's being held on $1 million bond.