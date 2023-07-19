New leads sought in 10-year-old East Austin cold case: APD

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department is looking for the public's help with solving a 10-year-old cold case.

APD says its investigators spoke with witnesses, family members, and those who knew Roberto "Robby" Reyna to identify the suspect, but all known leads have been exhausted.

On July 19, 2013, around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Gonzalez Street in East Austin.

Officers found Reyna with gunshot wounds in his grandmother's living room. Reyna was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A family member who was with Reyna at the time he was shot told police they had been swimming in the pool behind the residence when a black SUV pulled up in front of the house.

A man then got out and walked toward the backyard. Reyna exited the pool and spoke with the unidentified man for several minutes before he pulled out a handgun and shot Reyna.

Both Reyna and his family member fled into the house, where Reyna collapsed in the living room.

The suspect is described as a medium-built Hispanic man between 5'7" and 5'9" and bald or with very short hair at the time of the shooting. He was last seen wearing a knee-length black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Reyna, who worked in upholstery and spent time teaching his younger cousins about the trade, was planning to get a degree in business and open a shop, says APD.

At the time of his death, his family, including several of his children, were looking forward to a trip to the lake the following day to celebrate Reyna's 36th birthday.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. Individuals may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit via email.