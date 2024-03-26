Fraudulent websites impersonating Austin’s Park ATX app: city

The City of Austin is warning residents and visitors to be careful when parking in Austin.

The city says it is aware of several fraudulent websites representing themselves as Park ATX, the city's official paid parking app and requesting credit card information without letting users initiate a parking session.

Austin Transportation and Public Works Department staff have taken various steps to mitigate this false advertising, including notifying the vendor and reporting the issue to Google.

However, as of Monday, March 25, the sponsored advertisements promoting the fake websites remain active.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Park ATX app only from trusted sources such as Google Play, Apple’s App Store, or directly from the official websites ParkATXapp.com and AustinTexas.gov/ParkATX.