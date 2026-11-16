The Brief Emancipet to expand mobile vet clinic fleet from 1 to 4 This is made possible by a $3M gift from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation The gift will be distributed over three years



Austin-based nonprofit Emancipet plans to grow its mobile veterinary fleet from one clinic to four with help from a $3 million gift from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

What they're saying:

The gift will be distributed over three years. Emancipet says the money, along with ongoing fundraising, will help it bring free or reduced-cost preventive care closer to families who face barriers such as the cost of a vet visit or the distance to a clinic.

Emancipet CEO Cheryl Katon joined Amanda Salinas on Austin Live to discuss how a $3 million gift will help the nonprofit expand its mobile veterinary clinics.

Watch the Austin Live interview above for more on the expansion.

What the expansion could mean for pet owners

Why you should care:

Emancipet estimates the expansion will allow it to reach 56,000 more pets each year and provide more than 15,000 additional spay and neuter procedures annually.

The mobile units, which will be renamed the Duffield Community Pet Clinics, will serve urban and rural communities alongside the nonprofit’s existing clinics.

The gift is part of Big Bet for Pets, the foundation’s five-year, $250 million initiative to expand access to veterinary care.

For more information on low-cost veterinary care and upcoming Central Texas mobile clinic stops, visit Emancipet.org.

Pet owners can find upcoming Central Texas stops and service details on Emancipet’s mobile clinic schedule.