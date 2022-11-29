ERCOT discussing grid reliability and readiness for winter

Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas are holding a news conference today to update Texans on grid reliability and readiness for the upcoming winter months.

They will discuss the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) and Capacity, Demand and Reserves (CDR) reports.

The news conference comes following a summer of record heat that saw many people concerned about energy demand as ERCOT had asked Texans to conserve energy during the hottest part of the day at one point.

Texans continue to have concerns about the grid following the events of the winter storm in February 2021.

State officials say that the Texas grid is "more reliable than ever" and lawmakers are working to redesign the marketplace for the grid.