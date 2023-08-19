Delivery app allows users to donate school supplies to central Texas teachers

Summer break is officially over, and students are back in school.

As teachers prepare their classrooms, some created Amazon classroom wish lists to get supplies for their students.

Errand is an errand delivery service app that is helping Austin area teachers get the supplies they need. When you use the delivery service app you have the option to donate supplies to a teacher in need.

"We're based out of Utah originally, and last year we were able to donate over 200 boxes of school supplies," said Claire Larsen, co-founder of Errand.

CENTRAL TEXAS HEADS BACK TO SCHOOL

Claire Larsen says she's seen firsthand teachers struggle to supply their classroom, that's why she wants to help out as many teachers as she can.

"Now that we're in Austin and in Utah as well, we want to quadruple that amount, or really do as many as we can," said Larsen.

Errand provides the supplies and facilitates delivery, and you tell them who needs it.

"You can book a teacher donation," Larsen said. "So essentially you can tell us, hey, go donate to this teacher. Here's the address of their school. It's to Mrs. Anderson from Claire Larsen. And that can be done. And we just charter $0.01 to get that done. And that's only because our app won't let us do it for free."

Central Texas teachers may be wondering: can they deliver supplies to your room?

"As far north as Round Rock and like the Georgetown area," Larsen said. "And then I think we can go out to Buda as far south, but so anything in that area we can, we can cover most of the major school districts in Austin."

Larsen says she understands this time of year is really busy for teachers, so they want to help them out.

"When you donate a box of school supplies via errand, the teacher will also receive some free errand credit to get their things done throughout the day while they are teaching," said Larsen.

You can request a teacher donation here.