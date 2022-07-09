Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Texas for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Texas area for Sunday, July 8.

The warning will be in effect from 1-8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to range from 107-108 degrees during that time.

Residents are being urged to stay safe in the heat, and practice heat safety.

Multiple locations in the Austin area are serving as cooling centers this weekend. Click here to learn more about cooling center locations and hours.

Capital Metro is offering free rides to cooling centers during the duration of the excessive heat warning. No one will be denied service to a cooling center.

During extreme heat, it is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it. Click here to view tips from Austin-Travis County EMS on staying safe in heat.