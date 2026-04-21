Fake alerts about 'fraudulent Apple purchases' in Burnet

The Brief Burnet Police Department says it's received calls about a scam involving fake alerts concerning "fraudulent Apple purchases" The scammers start with a text, call or email claiming there's been a suspicious charge on your Apple account



The Burnet Police Department is warning people about a scam that's making the rounds.

The backstory:

Burnet PD says the scammers are usually sending a text, calling or emailing and claiming that there's been a suspicious charge on your Apple account.

The message looks and sounds real, and it sometimes lists a dollar amount, case number, or details about a purchase that you've never made.

Police say the goal is to get you to panic and act fast if you respond.

The scammers will claim your account is at risk and push you to "fix" it immediately. It may be through pressing a number, calling a fake support line or clicking a link.

Police say if you do go along with it, you'll end up talking to a person who sounds like a legit Apple employee who will be calm, professional and convincing.

Why you should care:

The scammers may ask for your Apple ID and password, want you to read off a verification code, or send you to a website that looks like the Apple website.

Sometimes, the scammers may even trigger real Apple security prompts while you're talking, making it all seem legit.

The scammers may also say your bank account information has been compromised and then walk you through "securing" your money. That often means transfers, payments, buying gift cards or even Bitcoin.

What you can do:

Burnet PD says if there's one thing to remember it's: SLOW DOWN.

Officials offer a few simple reminders:

Apple is not going to call you out of the blue asking for your password or codes

No legitimate company is going to ask you to move money or buy gift cards to fix a problem

If something feels off, it probably is

If you get one of these messages, don’t engage. Hang up, delete, and don’t click any links. If you’re worried about your account, go straight to Apple’s website and contact customer support.

If you’ve been contacted or think you may have given out information, reach out to the Burnet Police Department.

If you are not in the Burnet PD jurisdiction, contact your local law enforcement agency where you live so it can be documented.