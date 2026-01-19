Former Longhorns football player Jordan Shipley released from hospital after accident

The Brief The family of former Longhorns player Jordan Shipley gave an update on his condition Shipley was hospitalized nearly two weeks ago after being in a serious accident while operating machinery at their ranch near his hometown of Burnet The family says he is getting better



There is a positive update on the condition of ex-NFL player and former Texas Longhorn football great Jordan Shipley.

What they're saying:

Jordan defied the odds by walking out of the hospital nearly two weeks after being in a serious accident while operating machinery at their ranch near his hometown of Burnet.

"They said everything is looking good, no infections or anything like that," said Jaxon Shipley, Jordan’s brother. "He's coming along. It's just going to be a little bit of a process."

Sunny Shipley, Jordan's wife, posted an update on his condition on Jan. 17:

"I will have more words later but, even so, there are no amount of words that will be sufficient to express the gratitude I feel for our friends, family, community and complete strangers. This week has been life-changing in many ways…. But because I know so many are praying, I wanted to let you know that we left the hospital. I still can’t believe it. Numerous doctors, nurses and specialists kept telling us, as we were being discharged, that he is nothing short of a miracle and they’ve never seen someone come into their care in his condition and leave this soon….much less be out of the hospital bed. He’s still in a lot of pain, we have a hard and long journey ahead but you can guarantee he and I will carry it with joy and praise. We aren’t quite home yet, but will stay close the hospital as he has dressing changes and we will be monitoring his adjustment out of the hospital. The Dell Seton burn team, nurses and everyone we came in contact with there are special people that impacted us greatly. Please say a prayer for them and thank God for them, as they are dealing with heartbreaking cases all day everyday. We love you all deeply. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

"He was operating a piece of equipment. I'm going to assume it was probably a skid steer doing some clearing, burning some brush, and a tragic thing happened and caught on fire somehow," said Tully Janszen, a friend.

One of the ranch workers who had not planned on being there saved Jordan’s life by getting him to the hospital as he was going into shock. He was severely burned and driven to a local hospital before being taken to Austin on a medical transport flight. He has remained in the hospital since January 6.

"He's going to have several skin graft surgeries over the next weeks or months," said Janszen. "I'm not exactly sure about the status or the timeline on all of those. But the thing is that Jordan is, is getting better."

"He's doing good right now, and he's coming along," said Jaxon Shipley. "So just prayers that no infections and that pain management would be good."