Family of three, including teen daughter, found dead in $6.8M Massachusetts mansion

A couple and their teen daughter were found dead in their 19,000 square foot home in a possible murder-suicide in one of the wealthiest suburbs of Massachusetts.

Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena; and their daughter, Arianna, 18, were found Thursday evening at their home in Dover, Massachusetts, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a news conference on Friday.

The home, which is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Boston , is 19,000 square feet and is worth $6.8 million.

Authorities said that Arianna was a student at Middlebury College in Vermont and home for Christmas break.

Morrissey revealed that local authorities received a call on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. after a concerned family member stopped by the home after they did not hear from the family for a couple of days.

When the relative arrived at the mansion, they told police that they had found one of the victims.

During a search of the home, local police found all three victims within the home. Massachusetts State Police officers found a firearm near the husband, Morrissey said.

"I'm led to believe that it's safe for me to tell you that this is probably a domestic incident ," Morrissey said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the manner of the death.

The Norfolk County District Attorney said that this incident is an example of how domestic violence crosses all economic situations.

"I would say: This is an event to remember that that domestic violence crisis cross all economic and social situations," Morrissey said.

Bankruptcy filings appear to show the Kamals, who ran an education startup, were facing financial hardship, WXFT reports.

Wife Teena filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2022. WXFT also reports the couple sold their home three months later for $3 million – less than half of its assessed value. The home’s buyer was also listed as a creditor in the bankruptcy case, which was eventually dismissed.

