Family of woman killed in crash with APD officer claims city isn’t providing resources

A woman honored her friend who was killed in a car crash involving an Austin Police Officer earlier this year. She says the city is not providing the surviving family with the resources needed.

"She was going home to celebrate her birthday, so I gave her a birthday cake," Maria Casillas Reyes’ friend Amanda Flores said.

The cake was never eaten. "Then the accident happened," Flores said.

Flores said it happened on June 30 at around 5 p.m. on US 183 northbound and Spicewood Springs Road.

"She was to my understanding changing a tire or waiting to get her tire changed on the side of the road," Flores said.

She said her best friend, 42-year-old Maria Casillas Reyes was hit and killed. "She was just here and then gone," Flores said.

The driver of the Austin Police Patrol Unit was Alyssa Preuss who went to the hospital and was later released.

"That was the worst car accident I’ve ever seen in my life, and it didn’t have to happen," Flores said.

Flores said she misses Casillas; the pair met 15 years ago at the Food Mart Casillas was working at. "She was making the food back there and I just asserted my friendship onto her," Flores said.

They quickly became like family.

"She was my sister here in Austin," Flores said, "We always say we’d be there for each other and now that she’s gone, and now that she’s gone, I’m trying to be there for her daughters as much as I can."

A city of Austin spokesperson said people can file a claim against the city within 45 days from the date of the incident. Victim services support is also available throughout the investigation process, which includes crisis counseling, advocacy, and information about resources. Flores said she doesn’t feel Casillas’ daughters have received the help they need.

"The longer this has gone and I haven’t heard anything, I had to say something about her so she’s not swept under the rug," Flores said.

The Austin Police Department said the vehicular homicide unit has closed their investigation regarding this incident, which resulted in a Williamson County Grand Jury decision that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to send the case to a district court for prosecution.

The APD internal affairs investigation is still active and ongoing. This incident is considered Austin’s 50th fatal crash this year.

Flores said Casillas shouldn’t be part of the statistics.

"Make sure your friends and family know now that you love and care about them because you never know when they’re going to be gone," Flores said.

Casillas’ daughter said her sister was on the phone with her mother when the crash happened and was hoping to receive counseling, but it was denied by the city. The family has hired an attorney because they said they haven’t received any help from the City of Austin.