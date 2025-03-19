Family of woman killed in crash with AFD fire truck speaks out

The Brief A woman was killed in a crash involving an Austin Fire Department fire truck on March 4 The family of the victim is frustrated about the lack of answers in the crash Investigations into the crash are underway



The family of Joy Simmons, 29, who was killed in a crash with an Austin Fire Department fire truck earlier this month, is speaking out.

They're frustrated by the lack of answers about the crash.

The backstory:

The crash happened on March 4 just after 1 p.m.

Joy worked at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as a package handler. She and a coworker were going to lunch.

An AFD fire engine was responding to a call and crashed into the car Joy and her friend were in at the intersection of the SH 71 eastbound service road and Presidential Blvd.

AFD says the call was an airfield incident that was ultimately canceled. The four firefighters on the truck had minor injuries.

Joy was the passenger in the car and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the car was later released from the hospital.

Dig deeper:

AFD says along with an APD investigation, they have an ongoing internal investigation. The firetruck driver is still working. In a release on March 6, APD says no criminal charges have been filed.

In a statement on March 19, APD says, "We review all traffic fatality cases with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges may be filed. It is too early in the investigation to make that determination."

The Simmons family says they haven't heard much from the city, and they want to know exactly how the crash played out.

"Nobody is talking to us to let us know. We just want to know what happened. How did she sustain so much damage?" Diane Simmons, Joy's stepmother, said. "We just haven't heard from anybody, you know? No condolences."

APD says Victim Services reached out to the family shortly after the crash and was not able to reach them. APD says they reached out again and contact was made on March 19.

Family remembers Joy

Joy Simmons

Local perspective:

"When we were going to the hospital, I was expecting a broken leg or broken arm, you know, something like that, not death," David Simmons, Joy's father, said.

"It was complete, utter shock and disbelief. Then when we saw her, even more utter disbelief," Diane said.

A memorial with sunflowers, Joy's favorite flower, sits at the intersection. Her family wants to make sure she isn't forgotten.

"She was full of joy. She was beautiful. She loved life. She enjoyed life. She enjoyed people. She enjoyed her family. She loved her nieces and nephews," Diane said.

"I didn't expect that I would be burying my daughter," David said.

"She has an identity. Her name is Joy Ann Simmons. We want people to know that Joy had family. She was loved, and she's missed," Diane said.

What you can do:

Joy's family wants anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it to come forward.

"Just help us as a family get some type of closure," Diane said.

"If you're seeing something, say something. That's what's going to help us," David said.

Diane says they are getting an attorney to help them with the case.