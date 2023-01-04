Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County

article

Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.

Law enforcement has returned the stolen items to the victims, but they haven't been able to identify the owner of a stolen fire pit.

If you have any information about it, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. They're asking for a description or photograph of the fire pit to identify its owner.