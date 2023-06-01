Fayette County man attacked by bees: FCSO

A Fayette County man was attacked by bees and had to be airlifted to an Austin hospital, the sheriff's office said.

On May 30 just after 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man laying on the ground being attacked by bees on Plum Main Street in Plum.

READ MORE: Seven people injured in 'bee swarm attack' near Southeast Austin park

EMS was notified and responded to the scene along with sheriff's deputies and the La Grange Fire Department.

A deputy who arrived first attempted to stop the bees stinging the man with a fire extinguisher. Deputies and EMS were able to get the man away from the area.

MORE TEXAS NEWS

A deputy, EMS personnel and a civilian suffered several stings and breathed in the dry powder discharge from the extinguisher.

The man who was attacked was transported in critical condition to the airport in Smithville where he was then airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center. Emergency personnel were treated at St. Mark's and released.