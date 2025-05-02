Fentanyl dealer arrested for murder following victim's overdose death in Hays County

article

The Brief A fentanyl dealer was arrested for murder A 50-year-old man died from a fentanyl overdose in December 2024



A man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of another man in December 2024.

The backstory:

On Dec. 31, 2024, Hays County deputies responded to a call at Belterra Springs apartments, 761 Trinity Hills Dr., regarding an unresponsive man. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Officials later discovered the fentanyl dealer, Alan Rodriguez, 28, of Kyle.

A search of his home led to the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, THC, marijuana, and multiple guns.

On March 26, Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail. His charges include:

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance CT I, first-degree felony

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance CT II, first-degree felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree felony

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon, second-degree felony

Possession of Marijuana, class-B misdemeanor

After a continued investigation into the death of the 50-year-old man, Rodriguez was later arrested for murder.

Rodriguez remains in the Hays County Jail on a total bond of $777,000.