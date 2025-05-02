Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl dealer arrested for murder following victim's overdose death in Hays County

Published  May 2, 2025 2:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Alan Steve Rodriguez

The Brief

    • A fentanyl dealer was arrested for murder
    • A 50-year-old man died from a fentanyl overdose in December 2024

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of another man in December 2024.

The backstory:

On Dec. 31, 2024, Hays County deputies responded to a call at Belterra Springs apartments, 761 Trinity Hills Dr., regarding an unresponsive man. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation revealed the man died from a fentanyl overdose. Officials later discovered the fentanyl dealer, Alan Rodriguez, 28, of Kyle.

A search of his home led to the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine, THC, marijuana, and multiple guns.

On March 26, Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail. His charges include:

  •  Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance CT I, first-degree felony
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance CT II, first-degree felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree felony
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon, second-degree felony
  • Possession of Marijuana, class-B misdemeanor

After a continued investigation into the death of the 50-year-old man, Rodriguez was later arrested for murder.  

Rodriguez remains in the Hays County Jail on a total bond of $777,000.

The Source: Information from the Hays County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyKyle