Fight against proposed rock crusher site in Burnet heads to Texas Capitol

The Brief New bills could force a controversial rock-crushing quarry in Burnet County to look elsewhere for development. The site in question sits near two state parks, a popular lake, and a summer camp for kids. House Bill 5151, which was filed by State Rep. Terry Wilson, will go before the Environment Regulations committee this Thursday.



The fight against a proposed rock-crushing site in Burnet County traveled to the Texas Capitol recently.

What they're saying:

"We said no," said Todd Sifleet at the Natural Resources Committee Hearing. "Now we need your help to protect Texas's resources."

The site in question sits near two state parks, a popular lake, and a summer camp for kids.

"Please don't ruin Camp Longhorn," said Austin State Representative Ellen Troxclair. "Please don't ruin Inks Lake. Please don't ruin the Texas Hill Country."

Austin State Representative Ellen Troxclair is asking the House's Committee on Natural Resources to push her bill to the House floor.

It would add restrictions to quarries or mines located within two miles of a youth camp, four miles of an entrance of two or more state parks, and within four miles of a lake owned or operated by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

"I hope that you agree that this bill strikes a completely reasonable and common-sense balance between providing for the industry that our state needs and relies on while also protecting the rights of existing local residents," said Troxclair.

In order to receive a permit, a site meeting the criteria would have to prove its operations would not harm a lake or state park.

"If and when we are at the point where it's determined that they can do this, we need to know without a shadow of a doubt that it's safe and it is going to work," said Fermin Ortiz, who’s with the Texans For Responsible Aggregate Mining.

The backstory:

It comes after the TCEQ approved an air quality permit for a rock-crushing quarry near Longhorn Caverns State Park, Inks State Park, Lake Buchanan, and Camp Longhorn.

"Is it reasonable to think though that the closer you are to this facility the more impact it could have on human health?" said State Rep. Brad Buckley in the committee hearing.

"Again representative, we design our permits to be protective wherever for human health and the environment and so proximity whether you're five miles away or one mile away, the way we design it is that it's protective at the fence line so that it ensures protection of human health and the environment," said Sam Short, who was at the hearing on behalf of the TCEQ to testify neutrally.

Camp Longhorn's owner, Nan Manning, has been advocating for this bill since day one.

She worries the 2000-plus kids that come to visit each year could be impacted.

"Tons of people live here. A summer camp, state parks, caverns and they want to bring this thing and set it right in the middle of all of that?" said Manning. "It would be different if it was already there and we decided to live next to it. Where are our property rights?"

Under House comments on this bill, there are 150 pages of comments. Almost every single one is writing to support this bill.

What's next:

House Bill 5151, which was filed by State Rep. Terry Wilson, will go before the Environment Regulations committee this Thursday.

It’s nearly identical to Troxclair’s bill, but it specifies that the regulations do not apply to existing quarries or mines built on January 1, 2025, or before.