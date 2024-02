The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake on Monday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 1:31 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a body in Lady Bird Lake in the 300 block of W Cesar Chavez.

At 1:52 p.m., first responders declared the person dead.

No other information has been released at this time.

