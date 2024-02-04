Expand / Collapse search

Fire at abandoned structure in south Austin extinguished: AFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Crews had to shut down roads in south Austin after responding to a structure fire at an abandoned building. (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire at an abandoned building in south Austin.

On Sunday, AFD crews were on the scene of a fire at an abandoned structure in the 300 block of Radam Lane in south Austin.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, and AFD said that the blaze was under control and extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.