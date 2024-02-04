Fire at abandoned structure in south Austin extinguished: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire at an abandoned building in south Austin.
On Sunday, AFD crews were on the scene of a fire at an abandoned structure in the 300 block of Radam Lane in south Austin.
Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, and AFD said that the blaze was under control and extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.