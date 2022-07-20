Multiple agencies work to contain 60+ acre brush fire in northeast Travis County

Several Central Texas area agencies assisted Travis County ESD No. 2 in containing a large brush fire that occurred at the intersection of Cameron Road and Fuchs Grove Road.

A large field of cropland was observed burning and moving north toward multiple residential structures and barns upon fire crew arrival Wednesday afternoon.

Travis County ESD No. 2 was assisted by ESD No. 1, 6, 9, 11 and 12, Round Rock Fire Department and Austin Fire Department in containing the flames.

Texas A&M Forest Service and STAR Flight helicopters provided water drops over the area.

About 67.3 acres were burned, officials say. A smaller fire occurred in the same area the day before.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental, and was ignited by farm equipment operating nearby.

Fire crews were able to get the fire to 95% containment without loss of life or property damage. Crews will remain onsite for several hours to locate any remaining or potential hotspots.

Roads in the area will be inaccessible to the public for the immediate future, according to officials.