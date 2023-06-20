3, including firefighter, taken to hospital after North Austin group home fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A firefighter and two civilians were taken to local hospitals after a group home fire in North Austin.

A firefighter and two civilians were taken to a hospital after a fire at a group home in North Austin.

It started around 10 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blossom Bell Dr.

AFD says one civilian was transported by Austin Travis County EMS for evaluation of smoke inhalation, a firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion, and another civilian is requesting ATCEMS for heat symptoms.

A total of 6 people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.