Firefighters get creative to save 5 ducklings from storm drain

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 8:18PM
FOX TV Digital Team
Missouri firefighters were able to save five baby ducks. (Credit: Branson MO Fire-Rescue)

BRANSON, Mo. - A group of firefighters in Missouri got creative to rescue five baby ducks from a storm drain. 

Branson Firefighters and Western Taney County FPD Firefighters said the ducklings were trapped by the Taneycomo bridge.

Firefighters used a fire hydrant to flood the storm drain and float the baby ducks downstream to another fireman at an open manhole cover. 

"It’s been a busy day… and we are just half-way through the shift," Branson firefighters noted on their Facebook page. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 