Fireworks safety: Williamson County shares buffer zone map, tips
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - With the New Year right around the corner, many Central Texans may say hello to 2024 with a bang.
However, Williamson County officials are reminding residents to use fireworks safely and legally this New Year's Eve.
In Williamson County, fireworks are illegal within city limits and up to 5,000 feet outside of them. The county has an interactive map showing the fireworks-free buffer zone. Fireworks are still allowed in unincorporated parts of the county.
If you plan to use fireworks to celebrate the new year, officials are asking residents to follow these safety tips:
Before you shoot fireworks:
- Do not let children purchase fireworks without adult supervision
- Only buy from reliable fireworks sellers
- Know your fireworks, read all labels and performance descriptions before igniting
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place
- Find a smooth, flat surface, away from the house or other buildings, dry leaves or grass
- Be sure to have water handy in case of a malfunction or fire
- Always have adult supervision
When you’re ready to shoot fireworks:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
- Always read and follow label directions, warnings and instructions
- Be considerate of your neighbors
- Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from houses and other structures
- Light only one firework at a time
- Never try to re-light fireworks that have not fully functioned
- Never give fireworks to small children, as even sparklers cause serious burns
- Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks
- Never throw fireworks at another person, vehicle or animal
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day
Pet fireworks safety
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) cautions that some pets can become frightened at the sound of fireworks.
Here are some tips to help pets through their anxiety.
- Keep your pet inside.
- Have music or the TV on.
- Have a safe place for them to hide if they choose.
- For dogs, give them a Kong or other chew toy.
- Thundershirts, Rescue Remedy drops and other calming items may help as well.
- If the anxiety is severe, check with a veterinarian for medication that may help.