Fireworks safety: Williamson County shares buffer zone map, tips

With the New Year right around the corner, many Central Texans may say hello to 2024 with a bang.

However, Williamson County officials are reminding residents to use fireworks safely and legally this New Year's Eve.

In Williamson County, fireworks are illegal within city limits and up to 5,000 feet outside of them. The county has an interactive map showing the fireworks-free buffer zone. Fireworks are still allowed in unincorporated parts of the county.

If you plan to use fireworks to celebrate the new year, officials are asking residents to follow these safety tips:

Before you shoot fireworks:

Do not let children purchase fireworks without adult supervision

Only buy from reliable fireworks sellers

Know your fireworks, read all labels and performance descriptions before igniting

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Find a smooth, flat surface, away from the house or other buildings, dry leaves or grass

Be sure to have water handy in case of a malfunction or fire

Always have adult supervision

When you’re ready to shoot fireworks:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Always read and follow label directions, warnings and instructions

Be considerate of your neighbors

Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from houses and other structures

Light only one firework at a time

Never try to re-light fireworks that have not fully functioned

Never give fireworks to small children, as even sparklers cause serious burns

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks

Never throw fireworks at another person, vehicle or animal

Never carry fireworks in your pocket

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day

Pet fireworks safety

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) cautions that some pets can become frightened at the sound of fireworks.

Here are some tips to help pets through their anxiety.