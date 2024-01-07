2 men shot, killed outside North Austin game room: APD

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating its first homicides of 2024, just seven days into the New Year.

APD says that around 4:46 a.m. Jan. 7, Austin 911 received multiple calls about a disturbance at Cowboys, a digital game room at 9411 Parkfield Drive in North Austin. 911 also received information that multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived minutes later, they found two men outside with obvious signs of trauma. Officers immediately began CPR until EMS arrived, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, APD learned that a third person, a woman, had shown up to a local area hospital with injuries related to the incident. APD says she is believed to be in stable condition, but the nature of her injuries are currently unknown.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

APD says it is currently unclear if the argument started inside the game room.

Detectives are actively investigating and APD says they believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The two deaths are being investigated as Austin's first and second homicides of 2024, according to APD's PIO on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.