Man robs GameStop, assaults store clerk in south Austin: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
Man robs GameStop, assaults store employee

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who violently robbed a store in south Austin.

Man robs Gamestop, assaults employee (Austin Police Department)

Early last month, the suspect walked into a GameStop off I-35 just south of Slaughter Lane.

Police say he stole merchandise, but not before assaulting a store clerk who tried to stop him.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information regarding the robbery, contact Austin police.