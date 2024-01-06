Man robs GameStop, assaults store clerk in south Austin: APD

Austin police are looking for a man who violently robbed a store in south Austin.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Man robs Gamestop, assaults employee (Austin Police Department)

Early last month, the suspect walked into a GameStop off I-35 just south of Slaughter Lane.

Police say he stole merchandise, but not before assaulting a store clerk who tried to stop him.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information regarding the robbery, contact Austin police.